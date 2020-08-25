(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s main stock index advances for a third day, edging 0.1% higher by 9:55 a.m. in Johannesburg, as optimism about coronavirus treatments and signs of progress in trade negotiations boost demand for riskier assets.

Moderna Inc. said it’s near a deal to supply at least 80 million vaccine doses to the European Union. The U.S. and China spoke about the phase-one trade pact on Monday, with the U.S. Trade Representative saying both sides see progress and are committed to the success of the agreement.

“Markets seem to be more focused on the good news -- in particular, that there appear to be multiple streams of progress towards treatment and the development of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as pretty positive feedback on trade discussions between the U.S. and China,” Johannesburg-based Rand Merchant Bank said in a note to clients.

Luxury retailer Richemont rises for a second day, gains 0.3% to provide biggest boost to the index.

Index heavyweight Sasol Ltd. extends gains to a fourth day, up 3.2% to the highest in more than a week, following strength in Brent crude oil prices.

Index of bank stocks rises for the third day as the rand advances to its strongest level since July 30. NOTE: Rand’s Winning Run Continues Before Bond Sale: Inside S. Africa FirstRand Ltd. +0.9%, Investec Plc +2.1%, Absa Group Ltd. +0.6%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. +1.8%

Italtile Ltd. +4.7% after reporting earnings. NOTE: Italtile Full Year Headline EPS 0.792 Rand Vs 1.018 Rand Y/y

Foreigners remain net sellers of South African stocks for an 11th day Monday, disposing of 644m rand worth of shares, according to bourse operator, JSE Ltd. This is the longest stretch of outflows since March.

NEWS:

South Africa ‘Over the Plateau’ as Virus Outbreak Slows

Lira’s Hex on Rand Wears Off as South Africa, Turkey Diverge

