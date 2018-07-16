(Bloomberg) -- South African labor unions said the government and mining industry failed to take adequate steps to improve worker safety, as six people died in a fire at a copper mine.

A sixth body was recovered at Palabora Mining Co.’s mine in Limpopo province, after a blaze erupted at an underground conveyor belt early on Sunday, Joseph Mathunjwa, president of the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union, said by phone.

“We want more accountability” and other measures in order to improve safety, he said.

The fatalities at Palabora add to at least 47 reported mine deaths so far this year in South Africa. A focus on safety has mainly fallen on Sibanye Gold Ltd., whose mines have claimed 21 in the country. Sibanye, labor unions and the Department of Mineral Resources last month pledged to form a plan of action to address health and safety.

“We vehemently condemn this kind of incident as there is a high number of fatalities in the mining industry in South Africa this year,” the National Union of Mineworkers said Monday in an emailed statement. “We further urge the Department of Mineral Resources, which is the regulator, to play its role in ensuring that mines are safe and put the safety of the mineworkers as a priority.”

Palabora Mining operates an underground mine that produces 80,000 metric tons of copper ore a year, according to the company’s website. It was sold by Rio Tinto Group and Anglo American Plc to a consortium of investors including Hebei Iron & Steel Group Mining Co., China’s largest steelmaker, in a deal concluded in 2013.

The Department of Mineral Resources said it would issue a statement later on Monday.

(Updates with comment by labor union from first paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Paul Burkhardt in Johannesburg at pburkhardt@bloomberg.net;Eric Ombok in Nairobi at eombok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Kingdon at ckingdon@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Liezel Hill

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.