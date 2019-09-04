(Bloomberg) -- A surprise rebound in economic growth in the second quarter means Africa’s most-industrialized economy is on track to grow this year, central bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

The central bank is comfortable with its previous growth forecast of 0.6% for the year, Kganyago said Wednesday in an interview at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town. If realized, that would be the slowest full-year rate of expansion since 2016.

South Africa averted a second recession in as many years after growth recovered to 3.1% in the second quarter. That beat the median estimate of 2.5% by 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The return to growth reduces pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates when its Monetary Policy Committee meets in two weeks. Kganyago said that while monetary policy is accommodative, there’s little room to ease further.

The central bank cut interest rates at its July MPC meeting after the economy contracted a revised 3.1% in the first quarter.

--With assistance from Renee Bonorchis.

To contact the reporters on this story: Guy Johnson in London at gjohnson87@bloomberg.net;Prinesha Naidoo in Johannesburg at pnaidoo7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Gordon Bell

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.