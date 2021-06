(Bloomberg) -- The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said an application by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to have its Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine approved “is at a very advanced stage.”

So far South Africa has only approved the Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for use. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is also being evaluated.

The regulator commented in a statement on Monday.

