South Africa’s main stock index falls for a third consecutive session, the longest losing streak since June, after the Federal Reserve signaled continued concern over the pandemic weighing on the world’s biggest economy and as Sino-American tensions simmered.

Index is down 1.1% by 9:51 a.m. in Johannesburg to its lowest in more than two weeks on broad market weakness, with 95 of 150 members falling. BHP Group Plc, Anglo American Plc, Richemont and Naspers Ltd, which make up 46% of FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index, cause biggest drag.

Global equities declined Thursday after the much awaited Federal Reserve minutes signaled tempered optimism about second-half growth. The Fed says the health crisis would “weigh heavily” on economic activity and repeated its view that the recovery path depends on virus containment. The U.S. reignited tensions with China after announcing that it is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and ending reciprocal tax treatment with the former British colony.

NOTE: U.S. Ends Pacts With Hong Kong on Extradition, Shipping Tax

Gauge of South African mining companies falls for the third day, down 2.1% to its lowest since Aug. 4, amid weakness in gold, platinum, and iron ore producers. BHP -2.5%, Anglo American -1.6%, Gold Fields Ltd. -2.4%, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. -1.9%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. -2.3%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. -2.2%, Northam Platinum Ltd. -1.9%

Naspers, with an 18% weighting on the index, falls for the third day, down 0.6% to its lowest in more than two months.

Luxury retailer Richemont retreats for a third consecutive session. NOTE: Swiss Watch Export Decline Moderates in July as China Rebounds

Sanlam Ltd. drags insurers down 2.1% Sanlam -3.4% to a one-week low as company says it will sell 25% stake in a vehicle created to hold its third-party asset management business to African Rainbow Capital Financial Services for an anticipated amount on Dec. 1 of 815.2 million rand. NOTE: Sanlam to Sell Stake in Asset Management Business to ARC Discovery Ltd. -1.6%, Old Mutual Ltd. -0.6%, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings -1.2%, Liberty Holdings Ltd. -1.7%

Index for bank stocks drops despite a stronger rand, falls 1.2% after trading update from Standard Bank Group Ltd. Standard Bank -0.2% as bank says it expects trading revenue to fall in the second half of the year as a jump in credit losses cuts profit. NOTE: Standard Bank Sees Trading Revenue Falling After First-Half Jump FirstRand -0.8%, Nedbank Group Ltd. -1.3%, Investec Plc -2.1%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. -0.3%

Foreigners were net sellers of South African stocks for an eighth day on Wednesday, disposing of 2.1b rand worth of shares, according to index operator JSE Ltd.

Central Bank’s Kganyago Says S. Africa Must Act on Reform Plans

