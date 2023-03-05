(Bloomberg) -- South Korea may impose fines of billions of won on two financial companies over illegal short selling, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The review will take place during a meeting of the Financial Services Commission on March 8, Yonhap reported, citing unidentified industry sources. If the penalty is imposed, it will be the first such case since a revision was made to the Capital Markets Act in 2021, which now allows fines of up to 100% of the short order amount, Yonhap said.

So far, penalties related to illegal short-sale activities have amounted to only tens of millions of won because the base fine was 60 million won ($46,113) per case. South Korea partially lifted a suspension of stock short-selling in May 2021, after a full ban from March 2020 to May 2021. Last month, FSC Chairman Kim So-young said the regulator is “cautious” about discussing the issue of fully lifting short-selling ban.

