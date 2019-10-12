S. Korea Finds 2 More Cases of Swine Fever in Wild Boars: Yonhap

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean authorities said African swine fever was detected in two more dead wild boar near the inter-Korean border area, raising the tally to five, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The two infected carcasses were found just south of the demilitarized zone border with North Korea, the report said.

Kim Jong Un May Be Hiding a Hog Apocalypse From the World

