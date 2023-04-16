(Bloomberg) -- A South Korean navy ship fired warning shots toward a North Korean patrol boat that crossed the de facto maritime border on Saturday, Yonhap News reported Sunday.

The North Korean boat crossed the Northern Limit Line in waters northeast of South Korea’s Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea at around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the report, which cited the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean ship fired 10 warning shots from its autocannon after the North Korean vessel failed to respond to broadcasts and attempts at communication, Yonhap said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the report and said it is prepared for any possible provocation from North Korea.

Yonhap cited an unidentified person as saying the North Korean vessel intruded South Korean waters when it was chasing a Chinese fishing boat.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said its navy ship had come into contact with the Chinese boat during the operation, and some South Korean sailors had suffered minor injuries and are receiving treatment, according to the report.

The event comes as South Korea, the US and Japan are scheduled to hold regular military drills to counter North Korea.

