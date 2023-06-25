(Bloomberg) -- South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin said his country will continue to “strengthen strategic dialog with China,” Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday, amid a souring of relations between the two nations.

The Korean administration has no reason to hate China and has no will to do so, Yonhap cited Park as saying. The government’s baseline stance is to build a healthy and mature relationship with Beijing based on mutual respect and benefits for both, the foreign minister said, according to the report.

Relations between Seoul and Beijing have deteriorated since the South Korean government in April denounced China for committing a “serious diplomatic discourtesy” after a Chinese official said comments by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Taiwan amounted to verbal meddling.

Park reiterated that the Korean view that the Chinese official’s comments regarding Taiwan had crossed the line, Yonhap said.

Park said he supported the view that Beijing can play a constructive and important role in resolving North Korea’s nuclear problem, an issue that was raised on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent trip to China, according to Yonhap.

