(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said the new presidential office will be relocated to the defense ministry’s compound in central Seoul, crystallizing his campaign pledge to make it more accessible to the public.

Yoon, a former chief prosecutor who won the tight race on March 9, said the new location will help enhance his office’s communication with his cabinet and the public. He had advocated moving the so-called Blue House away from its current location in Gwanghwamun, which is near historical sites and has heightened security.

“The Yongsan area’s Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff is well equipped with national security status facilities,” Yoon said at a Sunday briefing. “We will open up the Blue House on May 10, the start of the term, and return it to the public.”

The defense ministry in Yongsan district is 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the current location of the presidential office, and some skeptics have denounced the move as expensive and unnecessary.

Previous administrations, including that of current President Moon Jae-In, had pledged to move the presidential office, but failed each time due to security and logistical concerns.

