35m ago
S. Korea President-Elect to Move Office to Defense Ministry Site
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said the new presidential office will be relocated to the defense ministry’s compound in central Seoul, crystallizing his campaign pledge to make it more accessible to the public.
Yoon, a former chief prosecutor who won the tight race on March 9, said the new location will help enhance his office’s communication with his cabinet and the public. He had advocated moving the so-called Blue House away from its current location in Gwanghwamun, which is near historical sites and has heightened security.
“The Yongsan area’s Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff is well equipped with national security status facilities,” Yoon said at a Sunday briefing. “We will open up the Blue House on May 10, the start of the term, and return it to the public.”
The defense ministry in Yongsan district is 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the current location of the presidential office, and some skeptics have denounced the move as expensive and unnecessary.
Previous administrations, including that of current President Moon Jae-In, had pledged to move the presidential office, but failed each time due to security and logistical concerns.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:34
Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: Poll
-
3:18
Here's why Restaurant Brands can't cut and run from Russia
-
5:27
Commodity traders go from bonanza to bailout plea
-
Kanye West’s Instagram ban is an 'unwanted distraction' for Gap
-
Chelsea sale to galvanize Manchester United stock, Crimson says
-
6:09
A list of Canadian companies cutting ties with Russia over invasion of Ukraine