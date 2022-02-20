(Bloomberg) -- Ahn Cheol-Soo, an opposition-party candidate for South Korea’s presidential election, scrapped an earlier proposal to merge his bid with leading opposition contender Yoon Suk-yeol.

Ahn, a member of the People Party, said at a briefing Sunday that he hadn’t receive a response from Yoon on his proposal to unify their campaigns. Ahn made the suggested the merger last week in a bid to ensure victory over the ruling Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung in the March 9 election.

“Even if it’s going to be tough and difficult, I will firmly go on my own way now,” Ahn, a doctor-turned-politician, said at the briefing. “I came to the conclusion that it was meaningless to wait any longer for a response.”

In February, Gallup’s latest poll showed Yoon and Lee remained front-runners in the race, with Yoon getting 41% support and Lee gaining 34%, while Ahn received 11%.

