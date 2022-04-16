(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s President-Elect Yoon Suk Yeol plans to send a group of delegates to Japan next week, Yonhap News reported, a sign that the two nations could work toward mending relations amid mounting North Korean provocations.

The seven-member delegation led by People Power Party’s lawmaker Chung Jinsuk will visit Japan’s foreign ministry officials during their visit from April 24 through 28, the report said, citing Yoon’s transition team. The group, which also includes professors in diplomatic relations, plans to discuss bilateral relations as well as North Korean affairs, Yonhap reported.

North Korea has been testing a variety of missiles designed to evade U.S.-operated interceptors and increase the threat of a credible nuclear strike against the U.S. and its allies in Asia. The reclusive nation’s official state media said Sunday that the regime successfully test fired a new-type of tactical guided weapon.

Japan and South Korea have been at loggerheads over some issues in recent years, with disputes relating to Japan’s 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula hurting trade and security ties between the two U.S. allies.

Japan’s MHI Appeals South Korea Court Ruling on Asset Sale: NHK

In an interview with the Washington Post, Yoon said he plans to improve relations with Japan as president.

“When I am president, South Korea-Japan relations will go well. I am sure of it,” he said. “I will change our attitudes and systems toward a normal diplomatic relationship.”

