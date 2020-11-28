(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is set to announce tougher preventive measures against the coronavirus at 4:30 p.m. Seoul time, Yonhap reported.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will hold a press briefing after hosting a meeting at 3 p.m., where officials will discuss whether to further strengthen social-distancing rules in the greater Seoul area from level 2.

The current level bans gatherings in high-risk facilities such as night clubs and karaoke bars, and prohibits restaurants from serving customers after 9 p.m. An escalation to level 2.5 would also limit operation hours at facilities such as wedding halls and movie theaters. Level 3, the strongest, would expand the measures to other businesses.

The scheduled meeting and press conference come less than a week after the government imposed the level 2 restrictions amid a third wave of virus cases in South Korea. The country’s daily new infections has climbed by more than 400 for four straight days.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.