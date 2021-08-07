S. Korea to Conduct Military Exercise With U.S as Planned:Yonhap

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea has tentatively decided to conduct the upcoming military exercise with the United States as planned, albeit in a scaled-back manner due to the pandemic, Yonhap reports, citing sources.

South Korea’s decision comes amid North Korea’s warning the maneuvers will cast a pall over inter-Korean relations

“We are working to stage the exercise as planned, which is a regular one and necessary for a combined readiness posture. We’ve maintained close consultations with the U.S. over the issue,” a government source told Yonhap

