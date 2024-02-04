(Bloomberg) -- South Korea expressed its objection to Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea during a visit to Seoul by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Kim Gunn, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, met Rudenko on Friday. He told Rudenko that Russia should immediately halt military collaboration with North Korea, according to a South Korean foreign ministry statement on Sunday.

The two parties agreed on continuing communication in regards to North Korea’s nuclear weapons, according to the statement.

Rudenko also met with South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won the same day, the ministry said in a separate statement. Chung pressed Russia for “responsible actions” and requested it to help protect the rights of South Korean companies and people in Russia, according to the statement.

