(Bloomberg) -- South Korea and the US test-fired eight missiles in response to launches by North Korea Sunday, Yonhap reported.

The ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System missiles were fired into the east sea of the Korean Peninsula from 4:45 a.m. local time for about 10 minutes, Yonhap reported Monday, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea had fired eight short-range ballistic missiles, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Kim Jong Un, who appears ready to further ratchet up tensions with his first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

