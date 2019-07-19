(Bloomberg) -- A 78-year-old South Korean man who set himself on fire in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul has died, AP reports, without attribution.

The man, who police identified by his surname Kim, started a fire in his car in front of the building that houses the Japanese embassy, according to the AP. Police say the man had told an acquaintance that he would set himself on fire because of his “antipathy” toward Japan, according to the report.

