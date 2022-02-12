12h ago
S. Korean Presidential Candidate Calls for United Bid With Rival
(Bloomberg) -- Ahn Cheol-Soo, an opposition-party candidate for South Korea’s presidential election, proposed that he and his rival unify their campaigns.
Ahn, a doctor-turned-politician who is a member of the People Party, suggested in a speech on his Youtube channel on Sunday that he and Yoon Suk-yeol of the opposition People Power Party merge their candidacies in order to beat the ruling party’s Lee Jae-myung in next month’s election.
South Korea’s Nuclear Future is a New Election Battleground
Gallup’s latest poll in February suggests Yoon and Lee are favorites for the race, with Yoon getting 37% support and Lee gaining 36%, while Ahn received the back of 13% of those surveyed and liberal candidate Sim Sang-jung 3%.
