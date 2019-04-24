(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My midweek morning train reads:

• All the Stuff Bears Are Saying to Spoil the S&P 500 Record Party (Bloomberg)• Stocks are at an all-time high. Here’s what stopped the last 12 bull runs (CNN)• The Dark-Money Lobbying Group Going After Pension Funds: What is behind the Institute for Pension Fund Integrity? (Institutional Investor)• Will Netflix eventually monetize its user data? (The Conversation)• Uber Questions (Stratechery) see also Uber’s Coming out Party: Personal Mobility Pioneer or Car Service on Steroids? (Musings on Markets)• Clorox and Unilever Want the Booming Bacteria Business to Thrive (Bloomberg Businessweek)• Why Does It Always Take a Crisis to Get Something Fixed? Notre Dame was supposed to take 30 years to fix. After the fire, it could be rebuilt in a mere five. (Slate)• How tech founders are trying to disrupt — and replicate — the Giving Pledge (Recode)• Chalking Tires and the Fourth Amendment (Reason)• Did a Meteor from Another Star Strike Earth in 2014? (Scientific American)

Health Care Is Hurting While Tech is Hot

Source: @BespokeInvest

