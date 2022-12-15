Bullish on tech as investors need to look for stocks that are still growing: Strategist

U.S. stocks declined across global financial markets after a wave of rate hikes from central banks, with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank warning of more pain to come.

More than 95 per cent of S&P 500 stocks fell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined more than 2 per cent. Both indexes ended Wednesday in the red after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his hawkish stance and policymakers signaled a peak rate that was above market expectations. Europe’s equity benchmark, the Stoxx 600, pushed lower after the ECB saw 2024 inflation higher than previously forecast.

The U.S. dollar strengthened. The euro wavered briefly climbing as ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank needs to do more than traders priced in. Britain’s pound slid after an expected half-point hike from the Bank of England.

A global rally sparked by softer-than-forecast U.S. consumer price index data came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after the Fed sought to dispel hopes for a rate cut next year. Powell reaffirmed the central bank won’t back down from its fight against inflation despite mounting fears of job losses and a recession.

“Markets have been in a tug-of-war between better-than-feared economic data juxtaposed with concerns about the potential for the Fed to over-tighten monetary policy and push the economy into a recession,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Investors are also parsing a bevy of U.S. economic data Thursday. While retail sales were worse than expected, initial jobless claims came in lower than expected, underscoring the strength in the labor market.

“The consumer has been resilient amid hot inflation and rising rates, but high prices and talks of a recession may have some now second guessing reaching for their wallet,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction for Morgan Stanley’s global investment office. “It’s been a busy week for investors with both the Fed and ECB raising rates, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a shaky market.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.1 per cent as of 10:02 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0701

The British pound fell 1 per cent to US$1.2301

The Japanese yen fell 1 per cent to 136.88 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1 per cent to US$17,453.09

Ether fell 3.1 per cent to US$1,269.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.47 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 17 basis points to 2.11 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.24 per cent

Commodities