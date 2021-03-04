S&P 500 erases 2021 rally as bond yields top 1.5%

Stocks and bonds sold off after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underwhelmed markets by refraining from pushing back more forcefully against the recent spike in Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 briefly erased its gains for 2021, while benchmark 10-year bond rates topped 1.5 per cent as Powell said he’d be “concerned” by disorderly markets, but stopped short of offering specific steps to curb heightened volatility. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 extended its losses from a February peak to about 10 per cent, and the Russell 2000 of small caps tumbled 3 per cent. The dollar climbed.

The recent spike in Treasury yields has roiled global markets, triggering fears about elevated stock valuations after a torrid surge from the depths of the pandemic. While equity bulls have decided to view the jump in bond rates as a sign of economic strength that could lift corporate profits, there’s been mounting concern over a potential pickup in consumer prices. For Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar, the Fed has put itself in a “tough situation,” and the only way out is if inflation doesn’t rise any further and stays below the 2 per cent target.

“We are again seeing a market that is taking control of monetary policy from the Fed,” said Boockvar, the firm’s chief investment officer. “Long rates are rising right now because Powell is again very dovish. The more dovish they get in the face of market expectations of higher inflation, the more financial tightening we’ll see.”

Despite the lingering uncertainties about the impacts of rising bond yields, such fears are “misplaced,” according to Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital.

“As long as the back-up in bond yields reflects stronger growth expectations (versus tighter monetary policy), then the long-term bull market will not be at risk,” she said. “The latest normalization in bond yields should be viewed as an encouraging sign that growth is healing, while the prospect for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve is clearly not in the cards today.”

These are some of the mains moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.6 per cent as of 2:35 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 2.4 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 2.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.7 per cent to US$1.1974.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.8 per cent to 107.86 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose seven basis points to 1.55 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.31 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 0.731 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.9 per cent to US$63.65 a barrel.

Gold slid 0.9 per cent to US$1,696.54 an ounce.