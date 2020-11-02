(Bloomberg) -- The options market suggests that anything but a clear winner in this week’s U.S. presidential election would sink the world’s biggest exchange-traded fund by more than 8%, according to Susquehanna International Group.

At-the-money straddles on the $278 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) -- a strategy that entails buying a put and a call option at the same strike price and expiry date -- suggest the fund could plunge 8.4% if there’s no clear winner to the presidential contest by Friday, according to Chris Murphy, the co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna.

Volatility markets had been bracing for a too-close-to-call election amid a surge in mail-in voting and President Donald Trump’s reluctance to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. While Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead has grown in the polls, a delayed result could be a bigger market-moving event than either candidate’s victory, according to Murphy.

“While there has been debate over whether Biden (more stimulus but higher taxes) or Trump (status quo) will be better for equities in the near term, in general markets appear comfortable with either candidate initially and the removal of election uncertainty could be a positive,” Murphy wrote.

Biden’s chances of securing an Electoral College win climbed to a record high of 90%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model. Trump’s chances declined to 9.6%, down from 10.3% on Sunday.

Despite Biden’s lead, Wall Street has warned in recent days that an inconclusive vote poses a “terrifying risk” to markets. Bank of America strategists said last week that U.S. stocks could slide as much as 20% should the result be disputed.

