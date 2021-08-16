Stocks extended a rally from their March 2020 low to 100 per cent, erasing losses that were driven by concern the global economic recovery is faltering. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 was on track for another record -- its 49th since the end of last year -- led by health-care and utility shares. Apple Inc. also climbed to an all-time high. Equities fell in the first few hours of trading on Monday after softer economic data from the world’s two biggest economies. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened an investigation on the electric-vehicle firm’s Autopilot system.

Traders awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. The market has viewed the event as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper the bond-buying program.

“The big question that’s hovering over the market is about the Fed -- when the Fed is going to move, when the Fed is going to taper,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “What we do know is that the recovery is going to be bumpy -- it’s not going to be in a straight line.”

Halfway through August, the S&P 500 is on track for one of the calmest months ever. Under the surface, however, there’s still a degree of anxiety about what’s coming. A measure of implied volatility in VIX options has advanced for five out of seven weeks -- even as the Cboe Volatility Index kept falling.

Citigroup Inc.’s Tobias Levkovich warned that investors should be bracing for more volatility as Fed tapering, the possibility of higher taxes, margin pressures and persistent inflation become forces “that the bond market has to respond to.”

“We’re a bit more cautious,” Citigroup’s chief U.S. equity strategist said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that these four potential issues “could cascade onto each other around September” as valuation is extended.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday

China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday

FOMC minutes released Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 3:22 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1777

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3838

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.25 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.25 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.47 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57 per cent

Commodities