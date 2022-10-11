U.S. stocks fell in early trading as investors weighed how inflation and hawkish central bank policy will erode corporate earnings and economic growth.

The slide in equities sent the S&P 500 down as much as 0.8per cent to the lowest intraday level since November 2020, surpassing the previous low reached in September. Meta Platforms Inc. dropped with other big tech names sensitive to rising rates. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index fell for the fifth day, with energy and tech stocks underperforming.

Treasuries were mixed, with yields backing off from multiyear highs. The dollar was little changed.

The mood remains fragile after a four-day losing streak wiped $1.6 trillion off the value of the S&P 500 Index. U.S. inflation data, due Thursday, could seal the case for another 75 basis-point interest rate increase, should it come in higher than expected. Nor have Federal Reserve officials shown any inclination to pause their rate-hiking cycle in the near future.

Strategists are also bracing for weak profits against a drumbeat of warnings over the rising risk of a global recession. The International Monetary Fund joined the refrain, warning of a worsening outlook as efforts to curb inflation may add to damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown. Big U.S. banks kick off the third-quarter earnings season in earnest later this week.

“We have not seen the impact of tightening,” Michael Kelly, head of the multi-asset team at PineBridge Investments told Bloomberg TV. “That lies ahead and when we see that, it’s another leg down for risk assets.”

Yields on two-year Treasuries slipped to around 4.3per cent after earlier hitting the highest since 2007. The 30-year yield earlier surged to the highest since 2014.

Turmoil in U.K. bond markets eased Tuesday as the Bank of England was forced to expand its emergency measures to tackle what it called “fire-sale dynamics.” Ten-year U.K. government yields which had risen more than 50 basis points since Oct. 4, dropped five basis point to about 4.4per cent.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after hitting Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion.

“It’s little wonder investors enter the week in a dreary mood, especially with headlines from Ukraine signaling a further escalation in geopolitical tensions,” Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings, said in a note.

With world growth under pressure, U.S. oil futures tumbled about 2per cent, giving up more of last week’s 17 per cent rally.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.

Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Tuesday

BOE’s Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

FOMC minutes for September meeting, Wednesday

US PPI, mortgage applications, Wednesday

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, Wednesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Neel Kashkari speak

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7per cent as of 9:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1per cent to $0.9712

The British pound rose 0.2per cent to $1.1072

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.69 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7per cent to $19,100.26

Ether fell 2per cent to $1,280.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.93per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.33per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.45per cent

Commodities