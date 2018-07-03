(Bloomberg) -- Positive earnings, results from a second round of the Federal Reserve stress tests, and tax reform contributed to 89 companies in S&P 500 to boost dividends in the second quarter versus 67 firms a year ago. Firms declared a total regular cash distributions of $124 billion vs $112 billion in the second quarter of 2017 -- an 11 percent increase. Almost 83 percent of S&P 500 firms overall declared a dividend last quarter.

Dividends Highlights:

Citrix Systems declared a dividend the first time, with a payout of 35c

Lam Research, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wynn Resorts, Ralph Lauren and Starbucks were among firms that accelerated dividend payouts

Pentair and Scana announced dividend cuts

Dr. Pepper Snapple announced special dividend of $103.75 due to merger activity.

43 companies retained the ’aristocrat’ status of 25 years of consecutively increasing dividends yearly.

Bloomberg estimates that an additional 75 companies will boost dividend payments this quarter.

