S&P 500 Firms Declared Record Dividend Payouts Last Quarter
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Positive earnings, results from a second round of the Federal Reserve stress tests, and tax reform contributed to 89 companies in S&P 500 to boost dividends in the second quarter versus 67 firms a year ago. Firms declared a total regular cash distributions of $124 billion vs $112 billion in the second quarter of 2017 -- an 11 percent increase. Almost 83 percent of S&P 500 firms overall declared a dividend last quarter.
Dividends Highlights:
- Citrix Systems declared a dividend the first time, with a payout of 35c
- Lam Research, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wynn Resorts, Ralph Lauren and Starbucks were among firms that accelerated dividend payouts
- Pentair and Scana announced dividend cuts
- Dr. Pepper Snapple announced special dividend of $103.75 due to merger activity.
- 43 companies retained the ’aristocrat’ status of 25 years of consecutively increasing dividends yearly.
- Bloomberg estimates that an additional 75 companies will boost dividend payments this quarter.
