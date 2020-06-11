(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures advanced in early Asian trading, as investors returned after the worst selloff in the cash market in 12 weeks amid signs of overheating as well as a possible second wave of coronavirus infections.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10.44 a.m. in Tokyo, after the underlying index fell 5.9%, the most since March 16. Futures gained 0.6% on the Nasdaq 100 Index and 0.9% on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Only one company in the S&P 500 rose Thursday, supermarket operator Kroger Co. Airlines, cruise and travel shares that soared in recent weeks bore the brunt of the selling. The KBW Bank Index of financial heavyweights slid 9%, and energy producers joined a decline in oil.

The U.S. benchmark stock index is still 34% above its March low, and the Nasdaq Composite is now up 5.8% for the year. Meanwhile, virus cases have begun to spike again in states including Texas, California and Florida. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. shouldn’t shut down the economy again even if there is another surge.

“At the moment, until there’s indisputable evidence of a secondary outbreak in New York, the market moves still seem more about profit-taking than a new period of risk-off,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

