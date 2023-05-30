Consumers are looking to spend money on out of home experiences: Analyst

U.S. stocks fluctuated after a rally driven by the artificial-intelligence hype that drove the equity market to the highest since August. Treasury yields fell on hopes the U.S. Congress will pass a debt deal to head off a default.

The S&P 500 was little changed. Energy companies weighed on the index as oil slumped amid growing doubts that OPEC+ will cut production at its meeting next month. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed, with Nvidia Corp. becoming the first chipmaker with a US$1 trillion market value after announcing several AI-related products.

“Yes, AI does have great potential and it does appear to be the ‘next big thing’,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter. “But I don’t see how that promise can offset the reality of higher interest rates and more pressure on the economy, at least not for a sustainable period.”

Treasury bills maturing in the first half of June rallied as trading resumed following a U.S. holiday after a deal to lift the debt ceiling.

Yields on securities payable in early June — seen as most at-risk because Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will exhaust its cash as soon as June 5 — resumed their drop on Tuesday, and others due in the first half of the month followed suit. Bills due June 6 yielded 5.2 per cent, down from about 7 per cent at one point last week.

Key events this week:

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Wednesday.

U.S. job openings, Wednesday.

Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, Wednesday.

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Susan Collins and Michelle Bowman speak at events, Wednesday.

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday.

Eurozone HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday.

U.S. construction spending, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday.

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at conference, Thursday.

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks at webinar, Thursday.

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:17 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.0725

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to $1.2408

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 139.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $27,703.44

Ether rose 0.4 per cent to $1,901.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.70 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.35 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.25 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.8 per cent to $69.94 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to $1,977.40 an ounce

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric, Carly Wanna and Isabelle Lee.