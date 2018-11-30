(Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index recorded its biggest weekly gain since December 2011, sparked by a dovish turn from the Federal Reserve and optimistic comments on trade by U.S. and Chinese officials. U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are scheduled to have dinner Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 in Argentina, a meeting that will be closely watched by markets for any breakthrough in the nations’ trade standoff.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nancy Moran in New York at nmoran@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sophie Caronello at scaronello@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.