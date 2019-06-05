(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures dropped after officials failed to negotiate a deal to avert President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico. Trump said talks would resume Thursday.

S&P 500 Index futures contracts expiring in June declined 0.4% as of 7:54 a.m. in Tokyo after tariff talks between the U.S. and Mexico in Washington on Wednesday ended without an agreement. Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts dropped 0.3%, while those on the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.4%.

U.S. shares closed higher on Wednesday in New York after Trump said he thought Mexico wants to make a deal. After reports that the talks broke down, Trump tweeted that progress is being made with Mexico, but “not nearly enough.” Tariffs are set to begin Monday if Mexico doesn’t take unspecified actions to stem the flow of migrants and illegal drugs to the U.S.

The Mexican peso plunged on news of the failed talks and after Fitch downgraded Mexico’s credit rating to BBB, while Moody’s revised the country’s outlook to negative.

