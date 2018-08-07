(Bloomberg) -- Five weeks of gains have pushed the S&P 500 Index within 23 points of making up the 292 it shed over two weeks in January. At its closing level of 2,850.4 Monday, the equity benchmark is 0.8 percent away from its all-time record of 2,872.87, reached on Jan. 26. It’s taken 192 days to claw this much back -- eight fewer than the average during corrections since the bull market began in March 2009.

