U.S. stocks climbed to the first record since January, as an expanding economy and surging earnings erased a six-month drought in which stocks tumbled into a correction and price volatility briefly tripled. The dollar retreated as investors speculated the Trump administration would ease trade tensions with China.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6 per cent to an all-time high, marking another milestone in a nine-year bull run that’s by some measures now tied for the longest in history. Stocks have been buoyed by a surging American economy, with gross domestic product expanding at the fastest pace in four years during the April-June period and corporate America posting two quarters of 20 per cent profit increases.

“It certainly was a shock how rapidly the market ran up in January, but now that we’re eight months into the year, that sort of a rise for the market overall makes sense,” Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments, said by phone. “It’s taken a while for companies to grow into that profit level to support those prices. At this point, it’s not too surprising.”

While it took half a year, the recovery rewarded equity investors who held on in the face of turbulent bond yields, Federal Reserve rate hikes and President Donald Trump’s global tariff war. The S&P 500 is up more than 7 per cent in 2018, led by gains of more than 15 per cent in technology and consumer discretionary stocks and an almost 11 per cent rally in health-care companies.

U.S. shares rose Tuesday amid signs that low-level talks between Chinese and American trade representatives may lead to some cooling of rhetoric on the months-long spat. The Trump administration plans to slap tariffs on US$16 billion of goods on the same day and China is poised to retaliate. At the same time, investors await clues on monetary policy as central bankers gather in Jackson Hole Friday.

Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira edged higher after two days of declines; the country’s markets are closed for most of this week. Futures in crude oil and industrial metals climbed, as emerging-market stocks and currencies advanced.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Canada's main stock index was higher in early afternoon trading, boosted by gains in the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.56 points at 16,371.59.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6 per cent as of 12:52 p.m. New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 1.1 per cent to the highest in more than a week. Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.5 per cent to the highest in more than a week. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.3 per cent to the lowest in more than a week. The euro increased 0.3 per cent to US$1.1521, hitting the strongest in more than a week with its fifth straight advance. The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 110.44 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 2.85 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to 0.328 per cent, the highest in a more than a week.

Commodities

Gold was little changed at US$1,189.75 an ounce. West Texas crude rose 1.2 per cent to US$67.25 per barrel. LME copper gained 0.9 per cent to US$6,046.50 per metric ton, the highest in more than a week.

With files from BNN Bloomberg