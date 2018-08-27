S&P 500 Is Riding ‘Perfect Wave’ to New Highs, Evercore Says

(Bloomberg) -- As U.S. stocks plow toward the end of summer at record highs, Evercore ISI’s top chartist sees the good times continuing to roll.

“The search for the perfect wave begins with the S&P 500,” Rich Ross, the firm’s New York-based head of technical analysis, wrote in a research note in which he raised his short-term target for the index to 3,015 from 2,975. The move came less than a month after his last increase.

He uses the performance of several exchange-traded funds, each of which is trading at a record high, to underscore a “uniquely bullish” set of factors for stocks, including:

Strong momentum MTUM US up 14% year-to-date

High quality QUAL US up 7.9% this year

Low volatility USMV US up 7% in 2018

A swell of value and size VLUE US up 6% year-to-date SIZE US up 5.5% this year



“I would look to make tactical sales on an explosive move into 2,975-3,000 and then buy those sales back for a rip into the finish,” Ross says.

