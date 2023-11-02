Stocks climbed a day after the Federal Reserve hinted it may be done with rate hikes, with traders awaiting Friday’s jobs report. In late hours, Apple Inc. fell as its Mac, Chinese revenues missed estimates.

In a rally also fueled by oversold conditions and positioning, the S&P 500 added almost 2 per cent — its best session since April. The market’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — fell below 16 and breached a key technical level. Long-term Treasuries outperformed, with 30-year yields down 13 basis points to 4.8 per cent. The dollar dropped. The pound gained as the Bank of England pushed back on talk of rate cuts. Oil topped US$82.

In the run-up to the jobs data, a report showed US labor productivity advanced by the most in three years, helping to alleviate the inflationary impact of recent wage growth. Continuing jobless claims rose for a sixth straight week, indicating those losing their jobs are starting to have more trouble finding new ones. Economists are forecasting non-farm payrolls rose by 180,000 in October following September’s gain of 336,000.

“Friday payrolls will be critical,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management. “If we get a weak report, rates will continue their move lower, but financial conditions may not loosen further since a recession may look more imminent. A strong report and then the market will watch the Fed nervously to see if they will react.”

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows 52 per cent of investors expect Friday’s data to be risk-on — and only 14 per cent think it will be risk-off. This is the most optimistic investors have been since the firm started the surveys a year ago. In addition, 41 per cent of those polled think average hourly earnings will be the most-important indicator, followed by payrolls.

While the Federal Open Market Committee kept open the prospect of additional policy action on strong economic growth, Jerome Powell speculated that Treasury yields at lofty levels could instead help the central bank keep monetary conditions restrictive to wring out the inflationary excesses of this business cycle.

“From our vantage point, the FOMC signaled the conclusion of the rate hike cycle,” said Spencer Hakimian at Tolou Capital Management. Combined with the better-than-expected data in the Treasury quarterly refunding announcement (QRA), “and we believe tailwinds exist across the curve in Treasuries going into year-end.”

To Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers, market players are front-running the possibility of rate cuts in the near future amid bets the Fed is done tightening — even though Powell said easing is not currently being discussed.

WARNING

In fact, a growing chorus of investors is cautioning against prematurely declaring that the US bond market’s brutal rout is finally over for good.

Hedge fund K2 Asset Management is predicting that benchmark 10-year Treasury yields will rise back to 5 per cent — from around 4.6 per cent — while Franklin Templeton says they could peak at 5.25 per cent — a level last seen in 2007. At Citadel Securities, global head of rates trading Michael de Pass says the Treasury market remains “very much dependent on the data,” leaving the risk that the market’s euphoric mood could change. And Barclays Plc co-head of global markets Stephen Dainton said it is “very unlikely” the Fed is done tightening policy.

“We got a hold from the Fed that was mostly hawkish — but just dovish enough to keep a lid on future tightening expectations,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Whatever the market thinks the Fed thinks, it will still come down to the data and that makes Friday’s jobs data all the more important. We continue to believe that the US economy remains robust enough to require further tightening.”

Corporate Highlights:

Qualcomm Inc. jumped after the largest seller of smartphone chips gave a bullish revenue forecast.

Starbucks Corp.’s revenue beat expectations in the latest sign that diners aren’t quitting their lattes even in tough economic conditions.

Palantir Technologies Inc. surged after the company reported the fourth consecutive quarter of profitability and highest earnings since its founding 20 years ago.

PayPal Holdings Inc. climbed after the payments giant boosted its profit outlook and reported increased spending on its platforms.

ConocoPhillips jumped after the oil explorer boosted investor payouts and raised its production outlook.

Eli Lilly & Co. beat Wall Street’s estimates for third-quarter revenue as its star diabetes drug Mounjaro outran expectations.

Moderna Inc. slid after it said it expected revenue to fall sharply next year to well below what analysts were expecting.

Peloton Interactive Inc. tumbled after the fitness company said it expects revenue to fall even more steeply than feared this quarter.

Beyond Meat Inc. cut its revenue forecast for the second time in three months amid sagging demand for its plant-based proteins.

Airbnb Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter, citing “greater volatility” in the economic environment that it expects will slow demand for travel.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. agreed to merge with Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. in an all-stock deal that will value the combined businesses at about $8 billion including debt and will create one of the biggest theme park operators in the Americas.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Friday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Canada employment report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.9 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to $1.0623

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to $1.2209

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 150.46 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2 per cent to $35,021.64

Ether fell 2.3 per cent to $1,812.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.67 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.72 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.38 per cent

Commodities