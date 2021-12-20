39m ago
S&P 500 set for biggest three-day drop since May
Investor sentiment sagged as turmoil for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and rising coronavirus cases dragged down stocks. Several traders said lower volume ahead of the holidays exacerbated market swings on Monday.
The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest three-day drop since May, led by losses in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasuries fluctuated, while the dollar fell.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists reduced their U.S. economic growth forecasts after Senator Joe Manchin blindsided the White House on Sunday by rejecting Biden’s roughly US$2 trillion tax-and-spending package, leaving Democrats with few options for reviving it. Meanwhile, Europe’s biggest countries are introducing more restrictions to curb COVID-19 cases, with U.K. officials keeping open the possibility of stronger measures before Christmas and the Netherlands returning to lockdown.
“In our view, markets can look through omicron concerns, and the gradual pace of monetary tightening won’t bring the equity rally to an end,” UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note. “Overall, the latest news does not change our outlook for equities.”
What to watch this week:
- Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its December interest rate meeting. Tuesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks Thursday
- U.S. consumer income, new home sales, U.S. durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims. Thursday
- Friday: U.S. markets are closed. European markets close earlier
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent as of 11:30 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.4 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 1.8 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent
- The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.1302
- The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3224
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 113.41 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.39 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.36 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.78 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 per cent to US$66.60 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,794.60 an ounce