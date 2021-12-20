Investor sentiment sagged as turmoil for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and rising coronavirus cases dragged down stocks. Several traders said lower volume ahead of the holidays exacerbated market swings on Monday.

The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest three-day drop since May, led by losses in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasuries fluctuated, while the dollar fell.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists reduced their U.S. economic growth forecasts after Senator Joe Manchin blindsided the White House on Sunday by rejecting Biden’s roughly US$2 trillion tax-and-spending package, leaving Democrats with few options for reviving it. Meanwhile, Europe’s biggest countries are introducing more restrictions to curb COVID-19 cases, with U.K. officials keeping open the possibility of stronger measures before Christmas and the Netherlands returning to lockdown.

“In our view, markets can look through omicron concerns, and the gradual pace of monetary tightening won’t bring the equity rally to an end,” UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note. “Overall, the latest news does not change our outlook for equities.”

What to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its December interest rate meeting. Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks Thursday

U.S. consumer income, new home sales, U.S. durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Friday: U.S. markets are closed. European markets close earlier

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent as of 11:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.1302

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3224

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 113.41 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.39 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.36 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.78 per cent

Commodities