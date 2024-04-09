(Bloomberg) -- Dunkirk, New York, a city of about 13,000 seeking state help to close operating and capital fund deficits, had its credit rating slashed three notches by S&P Global Ratings to the lowest investment grade.

S&P then withdrew its newly assigned BBB- rating, saying city officials have failed to provide timely, audited results.

“There are risks related to the city’s financial management policies and practices, which we now consider vulnerable,” S&P said in its rating summary. The company also pointed to Dunkirk’s “inability to maintain structural balance as highlighted by auditor findings in its fiscal years 2020 and 2021 audit and its inability to produce the fiscal 2022 audit on a timely basis.”

The outlook for the city on the shore of Lake Erie is negative, S&P said. Dunkirk is asking the state legislature to approve an $18.5 million bond to eliminate deficits in its general, water, sewer and capital project funds after city officials passed a resolution for the City of Dunkirk Fiscal Recovery Act.

The proposal if enacted would require the city to send quarterly budget reports and a three-year financial plan to the State Comptroller’s Office, as well as establish a debt service fund in order to pay off past and upcoming debt.

Last month, Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo told The Post-Journal in Jamestown, NY that Dunkirk has about $198,000 in cash, and debt obligations of $16.29 million. Raimondo explained that if the city doesn’t make changes soon then they would run out of funding in May.

Dunkirk Treasurer Mark Wood didn’t return a call for comment.

“We understand the city is currently seeking state legislation to approve the issuance of up to $18.5 million in deficit bonds,” S&P said. “But note that we have no visibility on current liquidity or fund balance levels.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.