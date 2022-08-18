(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve could wipe out all of this month’s market gains by strongly reminding investors that it is hell-bent on tightening monetary policy in the face of soaring inflation, according to Dennis DeBusschere.

The 22V Research founder said while the early part of the S&P 500 Index’s recovery from its June 16 low was due to waning concerns about a deep recession, gains since then have come from easing financial conditions, which the Fed can easily put a stop to.

DeBusschere pointed to what happened in January and February “when the Fed first started jawboning conditions tighter, the VIX Volatility Index rose 20 points, Cyclicals underperformed Defensives -8.5%, and the S&P dropped -7%.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak next week at the central bank’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and he may be more hawkish given that financial conditions have returned to levels not seen since April, when the Fed had just begun hiking interest rates. The Bloomberg US Financial Conditions Index -- a cross-asset measure of market health from equities to fixed income -- sits at -0.23, up from -1.37 reached in mid-July.

Equities “are susceptible to tightening from Fedspeak again,” DeBusschere wrote in a Aug. 17 note.

The S&P 500 has climbed 17% since its low on June 16, with a large part of the rally powered by easing financial conditions. If the loosening continues and inflation remains well above the Fed’s target, the Fed may have to hike rates much more than what is currently priced in the market, said DeBusschere.

That will be “a bigger problem in the next few months, likely after we get the August CPI/payroll data in early September,” he said in an email to Bloomberg.

And while equity bulls have basked in the potential for a Fed pivot as soon as 2023, skeptics say that’s unlikely under the current conditions.

“We don’t see how the Fed can pivot when they haven’t achieved anything pretty much,” Marco Pirondini, head of equities, US, and portfolio manager at Amundi US, said in an interview. “The market will have to become more realistic on this.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.