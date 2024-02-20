(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Inc. agreed to buy research platform Visible Alpha from a consortium of investment banks.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, according to a statement Tuesday. The Financial Times reported that the purchase price was more than $500 million.

Founded in 2015, New York-based Visible Alpha aggregates research from investment banks for asset managers. Those banks expect to continue contributing data following the transaction, according to the statement.

“We are grateful to the banks that have been with us since the beginning and will continue to support Visible Alpha following the transaction,” Mark Hale, Visible Alpha’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

S&P Global said it also intends to explore strategic opportunities for its Fincentric digital-solutions business.

“The acquisition of Visible Alpha, combined with creating new opportunities for Fincentric in a strategic transaction, helps position us forward to execute against some of our largest and most strategic growth areas,” Adam Kansler, president of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.