(Bloomberg) -- Three quarters of US mid-sized businesses with private credit financing would struggle to generate a profit in the severe stress scenario modeled by analysts at Standard & Poor’s.

The ratings agency’s report, published on Thursday, analyzed 2,000 credits in the US to test the resilience of the booming private credit market. In the worst-case model — in which businesses’ Ebitda falls by 30% and the base rate rises to 6.5% — a typical company’s leverage climbs to over ten times earnings.

Private credit providers typically structure deals on a floating-rate basis, meaning that the margins on the debt are tied to base rates. This has piled pressure on many businesses that loaded themselves with debt during the easy-money era and have since seen interest rates climb rapidly. While the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday for a second consecutive meeting — in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% — fueled bets that the rate-hiking cycle is over, Treasury officials left the door open to another increase.

Even at the current base rate of 5.5%, fewer than half of the businesses surveyed would generate positive cash flow if their earnings dropped by 10%, according to S&P’s mild stress scenario. The analysts, led by Denis Rudnev, noted that firms’ earnings have already been hit by supply issues and labor constraints, and that while inflation has moderated, it also remains well above the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

The report, which covers the period from August 2022 to August 2023, identified technology software and services as the most vulnerable sector. Firms in this area tend to be early growth-stage companies with very low Ebitda and cash flow. As a result, the terms of their borrowing tends to be based on annualized recurring revenue, rather than earnings, meaning they are more dependent revenue growth and retention.

Many such issuers have also taken advantage of so-called payment-in-kind (PIK) loans, effectively making payments with more debt to preserve liquidity. But the high interest payments on this type of debt facility makes these firms more susceptible to stress.

While the most severe scenario is unlikely, the reports’ authors concluded, given supportive levels of overall liquidity in the near term and low default rates, a sustained higher interest rate environment would cripple many issuers ahead of a heavier maturity schedule that begins in 2025.

--With assistance from Silas Brown.

