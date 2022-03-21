S&P Says It Will Withdraw Ratings on All Russian Entities

(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings is pulling its ratings on Russian entities after the European Union announced a ban on providing credit ratings to people, entities or bodies established in Russia.

The withdrawal will take place before the April 15 deadline imposed by the EU, analysts Michelle James and Arnaud Humblot said in a Monday statement. It comes after the rating agency suspended commercial operations in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

