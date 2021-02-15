(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings said Gulf Arab economies suffered population losses as a result of an “exodus” of expatriate workers, warning the outflow could complicate their diversification in the long run.

The population across the Gulf Cooperation Council may have declined by 4% last year, according to a report on Monday, which provided one of the first glimpses into the regional demographic dynamics during the pandemic.

The share of foreigners relative to citizens is set to drop through 2023 “because of subdued non-oil sector growth and workforce nationalization policies,” S&P credit analysts led by Zahabia Gupta said.

“GCC countries’ productivity, income levels, and economic diversification may stagnate in the long term without significant investment in the human capital of the national population and improvements in labor market flexibility,” they said.

The six nations comprising the GCC -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman -- are heavily dependent on foreign workers in industries as diverse as construction and finance. The private sector in the region relies on expat labor for almost 90% of the workforce, according to S&P.

The energy-reliant economies in the region succumbed to a recession last year after the shocks of lower oil prices and the global health emergency, forcing many expats whose residency visas were linked to jobs to head home.

Despite the longer-term challenges, S&P said the “accelerating shift in the labor market” poses little danger for now, “given that the majority of foreign workers returning home filled low-income positions,” according to the report.

“These demographic shifts will have limited impact on the region’s economic growth and our ratings on GCC sovereigns in the near term, in our view, with hydrocarbon production and prices remaining the key drivers,” the analysts said.

S&P also said:

“If these changes are not met with economic and social reforms that foster human capital, they could have repercussions for the regional economy in the long term and pose additional challenges to diversifying away from the GCC’s heavy reliance on the hydrocarbon sector”

Nationalization policies could weigh on growth and diversification if they get in the way of productivity, efficiency or competitiveness

Strong government balance sheets as well as the willingness and ability to implement reforms that support a dynamic private sector will be important to their economies in the long term

