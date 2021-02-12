TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved past a one-day blip to resume its upward trend as crude oil approached US$60 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 67.22 points to 18,460.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.70 points at 31,458.40, the S&P 500 index was up 18.45 points at 3,934.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 69.70 points at 14,095.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.67 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.23 to US$59.47 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 4.4 cents at $2.91 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,823.20 and the March copper contract was up 1.65 cents at nearly US$3.79 a pound.



