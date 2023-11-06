(Bloomberg) -- Subprime bonds backed by Flagship Credit Acceptance LLC and CarFinance Capital LLC loans have been placed on negative outlook due to their worse-than-expected performance, ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said in a note.

Note performance of six different subprime issuances from the Flagship Credit Auto Trust are trending below initial expectations, Matthew Monaco, a credit analyst at S&P Global, said in the note. Some of the bonds have generated higher-than-forecast cumulative gross losses, he said.

An acceleration of losses in the past few months is calling into question previous ratings upgrades for four of the issuances, Monaco said. Total net losses in all six transactions have jumped more than three percentage points since the beginning of the year through October. Other indicators, including delinquency rates, also increased in all but one of the six transactions.

The concerns around Flagship’s notes come after issuers pulled or sweetened multiple subprime auto asset-backed security deals in recent weeks. The deals were either altered or removed as rates remain elevated and delinquencies reach record highs among consumers with low credit scores.

Earlier this year, two used-car retailers that catered to consumers regardless of their credit history, U.S. Auto Sales Inc. and American Car Center, both shuttered their business.

Flagship Credit Acceptance and CarFinance Capital didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

