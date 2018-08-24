S&P500 hits new record high on dovish Powell comments

U.S. stocks rose to a record, while the dollar deepened losses after the Federal Reserve chair signaled the central bank has no intention of accelerating the pace of rate hikes.

The S&P 500 Index touched an all-time high, pushing for a record close last reached in January. The dollar fell for the sixth time in seven days as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that gradual rate increases are likely appropriate if growth stays strong, and “there does not seem to be an elevated risk of overheating.” The 10-year Treasury yield fell to below 2.82 per cent.

“It looks like he understands the light touch he has to have on raising rates versus inflation,” Kim Forrest, senior portfolio manager at Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC in Pittsburgh, said by phone. “It doesn’t sound like he’s going to do a Greenspan, over-tighten. But he does understand inflation is now probably his primary objective, keeping that measure as the primary issue in the economy. But you also don’t want to kill the recovery and kill strong growth. He’s going to let the data decide.”

The Chinese yuan traded offshore gained the most in two and half years against the greenback after the People’s Bank of China said it tweaked how it fixes the level of its nation’s currency. The government also said Friday it was removing limits on foreign ownership of its banks. The changes come after low-level talks between the U.S. and China this week failed to make any progress in ending the trade war as both side slapped new tariffs on each other.

Investors hoping for a global-trade resolution were left disappointed after the U.S. talks with China ended with an increased likelihood that tit-for-tat tariffs will escalate, casting a shadow over the global-growth outlook. But the focus has shifted back to Fed policy, with bond traders now more certain of two rate hikes by year-end. However, this view could be tested with the turmoil in emerging markets, continuing trade tensions and political drama in Washington still hanging in the background.

Elsewhere, the euro gained after data confirmed solid growth in Germany, the region’s biggest economy. Italian bonds fell on concern the government will flout European Union spending rules as it pursues a populist agenda. Oil headed for the first weekly gain in two months amid prospects of tightening supplies from the North Sea to the Middle East. Most industrial metals rose along with gold and platinum.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6 per cent as of 12:33 p.m. New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.5 per cent. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.2 per cent. Germany’s DAX Index increased 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent. The euro gained 0.7 per cent to US$1.1625. The British pound climbed 0.4 per cent. The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 111.21 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.82 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.34 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 1.30 per cent. Japan’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 0.101 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.8 per cent to US$69.04 a barrel, the highest in more than three weeks. Gold advanced 1.8 per cent to US$1,206.60 an ounce. Copper climbed 2 per cent to US$2.73 a pound.