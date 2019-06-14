(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan is seeking a loan of $500 million from the African Export-Import Bank to help fund its 2019-20 spending plans, a government official said.

The government’s expenditure of 208 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) will support a proposed unity government aimed at ending a five-year civil war that has left 400,000 people dead and displaced four million others.

The terms of the loan are yet to be concluded, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters in the capital, Juba.

