(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA underestimates the restructuring costs it would face if it were to buy Banco Sabadell SA, the smaller lender’s chief executive officer said.

“No one is achieving synergies lower than 3 times the cost to generate them,” Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno said Thursday at an event in Madrid, referring to the expenses such as severance that a buyer incurs before reaping the associated savings. BBVA only anticipates a factor of less than two, he said.

Gonzalez-Bueno also said the capital impact of the deal would be “significantly bigger” than the 30 basis points estimated by BBVA. That’s because the deal would trigger fair-value adjustments as well as breakup fees with suppliers, in addition to the higher restructuring costs, he said.

Spain’s second-largest bank last week made a hostile takeover for Sabadell after the competitor spurned a friendly bid days before. It is offering an all-share deal with a proposed exchange ratio of one newly issued BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares.

“All the figures transferred by BBVA, including the estimated restructuring costs of €1,450 million (before taxes) and the estimated impact on CET1 of -30bps, have been calculated with the utmost rigor, as we do in all operations,” BBVA said in a statement following Gonzalez-Bueno’s remarks.

“We respect that the CEO of Banco Sabadell defends the decision made by his board when rejecting BBVA’s proposal,” the bank said in the statement. “Now it is the shareholders of Banco Sabadell who have to comment on the offer.”

The takeover would incur €1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) in one-time restructuring expenses and ultimately achieve €750 million in annual savings plus a reduction of about €100 million in funding costs, BBVA said in an analyst presentation earlier this month. That’s equivalent to a ratio of 1.9 if stripping out the cheaper funding, or 1.7 all included.

Sabadell’s board rejected BBVA’s friendly approach saying it undervalues the bank. It subsequently said the hostile offer has broken takeover rules.

