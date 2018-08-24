Sabadell Says Three Managers at U.K. TSB Arm to Step Down

(Bloomberg) -- Three senior managers at Banco de Sabadell SA’s British unit will step down in an overhaul that the bank said is unrelated to the meltdown of its IT system earlier this year.

The U.K. arm, known as TSB Banking Group, will see Treasurer Ian Firth, Chief Marketing Officer Nigel Gilbert and Human Resources Director Rachel Lock retire in the coming months. Lock will leave the lender at the end of November after six years, TSB Chief Executive Officer Paul Pester said in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg on Friday.

The retirements are unconnected to the problems TSB encountered in the migration of new computer systems earlier this year, a bank spokesman said. The meltdown left thousands of customers unable to access services at TSB, which was acquired by Sabadell in 2015. The Spanish bank was hit by a 203.1 million-euro ($235 million) charge related to the business in the second quarter.

Pester, who’s run the lender since 2013, has said he takes “absolute responsibility” for “unacceptable” customer service, in testimony before the Treasury Select Committee in London in May. However, Pester denied the new IT platform was rolled out prematurely without adequate testing or that its Spanish parent company, which provided the system, put pressure on them to speed up the process.

Sabadell said in a statement that Pester continues to have the full backing of the board. In a separate message to TSB employees, Lock said her departure had been planned since last year.

“I know our resolve has been tested in recent months, but I’ve no doubt that TSB will continue to put things right for our customers and partners,” Lock said.

(Updates with statement from Sabadell on CEO in fifth paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Stefania Spezzati in London at sspezzati@bloomberg.net;Charlie Devereux in Madrid at cdevereux3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, ;Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Jon Menon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.