(Bloomberg) -- Banco Sabadell SA said it has suspended its share buyback program after Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA took its offer directly to shareholders.

Spain’s markets regulator CNMV made the request on Monday, Sabadell said in a statement, noting buybacks had been suspended from May 9, the day BBVA made a tender offer that valued its smaller rival at $12.4 billion. Spanish takeover rules can limit activities like buybacks in firms that are under offer.

“Banco Sabadell hereby notifies, pursuant to the request of the CNMV received today, the interim suspension of the treasury share buyback,” the lender said.

The Spanish bank’s €340 million buyback program began on April 25 and was meant to run until the end of the year. The lender said it had bought €93 million of shares through May 8, or around 27% of the capacity.

BBVA is offering one newly-issued BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, a proposal that has already been rejected by Sabadell’s management as too low. The process is expected to take six to eight months, BBVA has previously said.

