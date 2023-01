(Bloomberg) -- Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for the Australian Open women’s title in Melbourne, landing her first ever grand slam.

After one set apiece, Sabalenka took the final set 6-4.

Saturday’s game was Sabalenka’s first appearance in a major singles final, after the 24-year-old defeated Poland’s Magda Linette in straight sets in Thursday’s semi-final. In 2021 Sabalenka won the Australian Open doubles title alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Sabalenka has been victorious in all four meetings against Rybakina.

Ryabinka, 23, is the reigning Wimbledon women’s champion, when she defeated Ons Jabeur to become the first Kazakhstani player to win a major tennis title.

Serbian Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on Sunday.

