(Bloomberg) -- Sao Paulo’s state government unveiled more details of its plan to privatize Latin America’s largest water utility, aiming to complete the equity offering in the third quarter.

After selecting two strategic investors to anchor the process next month, Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo — known as Sabesp — will build two separate books in a broader offering, the state government said in a news release Monday.

Those books will then compete to both garner the most bids and secure the highest weighted average price between the general investor offers and the price promised by the reference shareholder.

Additionally, the government said the strategic shareholder will be responsible for compensating the state if the price of the winning book is below what was offered per share in the anchor-investor selection phase of the sale.

Sao Paulo announced the general outline of two-stage offer in April. How the book-building process would be carried out was a big question for investors, as the government had signaled it was studying a model in which investors could have to follow the same price as the strategic shareholder in the broad offer.

The reference shareholder will have 15% of the shares and the government intends to reduce its stake to about 20% from its current 50.3% once the privatization is finalized.

