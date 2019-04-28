(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. said lower prices for petrochemicals dragged first quarter profit down 38.1 percent, missing analyst estimates.

The Middle East’s biggest petrochemicals maker reported 3.41 billion riyals ($910 million) in first quarter profit, Sabic said in a statement. The average of analyst estimates was 4.04 billion riyals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Numbers

1Q profit 3.41 billion riyals vs 5.51 billion Estimate 4.04 billion (range 3.21 billion to 4.62 billion)

1Q sales 37.37 billion riyals vs 41.86 billion Estimate 37.57 billion (range 36.16 billion to 39.01 billion)

1Q operating profit 6.15 billion riyals vs 8.95 billion

Volumes increased 1% and average prices decreased 8% compared to the fourth quarter

State-owned Saudi Aramco agreed to buy a majority stake in Sabic, as the company is known, from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Lower sales were “driven by global slowing demand growth coupled with a slow start of the year and relatively high level of inventories,” Sabic said.

Company expects 2019 performance “to be in-line with global petrochemical industry trends.”

Shares

Stock advanced 6 percent this year. Saudi Tadawul benchmark gained 19 percent.

The analyst consensus one-year price target for the company is 127.02 riyals. Shares traded at 123.40 riyals on Thursday.

